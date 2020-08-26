Greene County Schools has announced selected teachers of the year including building and district-level winners, who will advance to the next level of competition to be eligible for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year Award.
The building level winners include Jeannie Carter of Baileyton Elementary, Jennifer Reaves of Camp Creek Elementary, Michelle Hankins of Chuckey Elementary, Beth Sutton of DeBusk Elementary, Sonya Soloman of McDonald Elementary, Julie Johnson of Mosheim Elementary, Wendy Conner of Nolachuckey Elementary, and Deane Wright of Ottway Elementary in the kindergarten through fourth grade category.
Amanda Bishop, a kindergarten teacher at Doak Elementary School, is both the building and district winner for the kindergarten through fourth grade category.
In the fifth through eighth grade category, the building-level winners are Virginia Myers of Baileyton Elementary, Jamie Gibson of Camp Creek Elementary, Charity Painter of Chuckey Doak Middle, Becky Fillers of DeBusk Elementary, Kim Ball of Mosheim Elementary, Lindsey Hawk of Nolachuckey Elementary, Karen Palmer of Ottway Elementary and Kent Lyon of Glenwood Educational Center.
The district-level winner for fifth through eighth grade is Angie Tilson, a resource teacher at McDonald Elementary School.
At the high school level, the building winners are Woody Kahley of Chuckey Doak High, Sherry Hensley of North Greene High, Colleen Bowman of South Greene High and Alex Smyth of West Greene High.
Hensley, an art teacher, is both the building-level winner for North Greene High School and the district-level winner for the high school category.