Greene County Schools recently announced a new blended preschool program intended for children ages 3-4 with and without disabilities.
According to a press release from the school system, the program will be available at Doak and Mosheim elementary schools from 7:50 a.m. to 2 p.m. two days a week. Parents must provide transportation to and from the school.
The blended preschool classroom is designed to provide a structured teaching environment where students with disabilities and without disabilities learn together in a classroom staffed with a certified early childhood teacher with an added certification in special education, the release said. The teacher will have at least one assistant.
Up to 20 students without disabilities will be placed in each classroom and will serve as peer models and helpers, while all students will receive challenging experiences through a curriculum called Big Day for Pre-K, the release said. The curriculum, which is followed in all Greene County Schools pre-k classrooms, is language rich and focuses on whole child development, according to the release.
Applications are available and can be picked up at Doak Elementary School, 70 West St. in Tusculum; Mosheim Elementary School, 297 W. School St. in Mosheim; or at the Central Office, 910 W. Summer St., between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Completed applications must be returned to Becky Kenyon at the Central Office by Aug. 13. For more information, contact Kenyon at 639-4194, ext. 1222.