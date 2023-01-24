The Greene County School System has received a grant of $50,700 from Utrust to help improve culture and climate in schools, to recognize and show appreciation for school employees, and to purchase books and supplies for Community of Readers events.
LeAnn Myers, district supervisor and system coordinator for the Utrust Appreciation Program for Greene County Schools, made application for the funds from Utrust for the following purposes:
- $20,000 - School climate programs - consultants, travel, fees, projects, promotion, and materials
- $24,000 - Recognition programs - appreciation gifts, meals, welcome back events, promotion, incentives, and prizes
- $6,700 - Community of Readers events - books, materials, supplies, and snacks
“The $20,000 for climate teams will be used to enhance culture and climate at our schools. We will continue the recognition programs and use consultants to work with leadership teams to establish positive climate teams in middle and high school," Myers said.
"These funds have been used to help secure speakers like Dr. Adolph Brown for the opening in-service and Reggie Dabbs for a system-wide student tour.
"The $24,000 will be set aside for recognition programs at the district level. Funds will be used to recognize groups throughout the year including back-to-school prizes, retired teachers, new teachers, and other groups who support our students.”
Myers continued, “$6,700 will be used to promote literacy throughout the community and to purchase books and supplies to support Community of Readers events and our book buses which support local literacy.”
David McLain, superintendent of Greene County Schools said, “We deeply appreciate Utrust making these funds available to our schools. We feel very fortunate anytime we can find money to fund special projects that our schools desperately need, especially when the funds don’t have to come from taxpayers in Greene County.”
Dr. Dan Tollett, Utrust administrator said, “We are pleased to fund projects that will make a big difference. We believe these projects will make a big difference to students and staff in Greene County Schools. We appreciate Ms. Myers submitting these requests. We are happy to be a part of such worthy projects.”
Utrust is an organization that assists school systems in Tennessee with unemployment issues and in recognizing, supporting and appreciating school employees.
It sponsors the Utrust Appreciation Program, a student leadership program that seeks to help students recognize and express appreciation to people who make their lives better each day.
Greene County is one of 51 school systems in Tennessee that will receive Utrust grants this month totaling more than $1 million.