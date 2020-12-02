Greene County Schools is one of 40 Tennessee school districts awarded grant funding for middle school STEM and CTE education this year, the Tennessee Department of Education announced recently.
The grant awards, totaling over $700,000, are to be used to fund fund science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and middle school career and technical education (CTE).
Greene County Schools received funding in the amount of $18,196 for the four middle schools in the district. The district is one of 25 school systems to receive a Middle School STEM Start-Up grant. Fifteen districts were also awarded CTE Career Exploration grants.
“Greene County Schools is very excited about receiving the TDOE Middle School STEM Start-Up Grant,” said Middle School Supervisor LeAnn Myers. “Each of the four Greene County Middle Schools’ Career Exploration programs will benefit from the addition of this grant through allowing students the opportunity and challenge of building, coding, and manipulating their own designs to innovatively solve challenges.”
“Ensuring our students have access to high-quality STEM and career and technical education is essential to building college and career readiness, and that work really begins before a student even enters high school,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Tennessee has worked diligently to align STEM and CTE coursework to provide students with clearer pathways when transitioning from middle to high school. This is such important work to helping all our students have access to post-secondary opportunities and be put on a pathway to success.”
The Middle School STEM Start-Up and CTE Career Exploration Grants build upon the Best for All strategic plan to support all students exploring career paths and having access to post-secondary opportunities, the press release said. These grants also directly support the goal of the Future Workforce Initiative to add an additional 100 new middle school STEM programs by 2022.
“As a county we are thrilled to give our students the opportunity to gain an understanding of the engineering and design process at the middle school level through the use of this start-up grant,” Myers said.
Districts were allowed to apply for each of the grants. In their applications, grant recipients demonstrated ability to align courses from middle school to high school, provide career guidance and advisement for students, and expand upon employer partnerships to create pathways for students, according to the release.
Grant funds were set to become available to districts Dec. 1.
These grants build upon Middle School STEM Start-Up Grants, Middle School CTE Start-Up Grants, and EPSO (early post-secondary opportunities) Expansion Grants that were awarded to districts to promote this critical work last year, the release said. Greeneville City Schools received $6,750 last year for early postsecondary expansion at Greeneville High School.
For more information about the Middle School STEM Start-Up Grants or CTE Career Exploration grants, visit the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.