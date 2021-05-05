Online registration has closed, but Greene County Schools students are still able to register for summer learning camps, which will be held at each of the elementary and middle schools in the district, until May 12.
The summer learning camps will have a focus on literacy and math with STREAM activities to incorporate science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math, said district Special Projects Facilitator Shelly Smith. The aim of the camps is to accelerate student learning while providing an active, safe and healthy learning environment.
The elementary school camp is designed for current kindergarten through fourth-grade students who will be entering first through fifth grade in the fall. The elementary school camp will be June 1-July 2.
The middle school camp is designed for current 5th- through 7th-graders, or rising sixth through eighth grade students, and will be June 1-June 25.
All camps will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bus transportation will be provided within district, and students will eat a free breakfast and lunch.
Interested families should get an application from their student's school to fill out and return by May 12.
KINDERBOOST
Applications for Kinderboost, which will be held at all seven elementary schools in the district for incoming kindergarten students, are still being accepted online, according to a press release.
Kinderboost will be June 7-18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free resources will be provided to students and parents to help prepare the student for kindergarten in the fall.
For more information about these summer camp opportunities, contact Smith at 639-4194.