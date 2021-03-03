Greene County Schools will begin accepting applications for children to enter preschool in the district for the 2021-2022 school year on Monday.
Schools will continue to accept applications throughout the end of the current school year and at the beginning of the next school year, a press release from the school system said. During the summer months, parents may submit applications to the Greene County Schools Central Office at 910 W. Summer Street.
Children must be 4 years old on or before Aug, 15 to qualify for pre-kindergarten enrollment. Application for the pre-K program does not guarantee admission as enrollment in the program is based on income, the release said.
Four-year-old children from families above the qualifying income level will have the opportunity for enrollment as slots become available at the beginning of the school year. Some of the Greene County pre-kindergarten classrooms located in the schools are partnered with Head Start. These are the only classrooms that provide transportation for this grade-level, the release said.
HOLSTON HOME CLASSES
Greene County Schools is also in partnership with the Early Childhood Services of Holston United Methodist Home for Children, the release said.
This classroom offers child care services before and after the regular school day. For more information on these classrooms, call the Children’s Center at 638-5589.
ITEMS NEEDED
To apply for Pre-K enrollment at Doak Elementary School, parents should visit or call the school and provide a copy of their child’s birth certificate, social security card, and immunization/health record on the most recent form, which may be obtained from a doctor or the health department. Proof of income is also needed when enrolling a child in Pre-K, such as a W-2, tax return or check stub. The phone number for Doak School is 638-3197.
To apply for Pre-K enrollment at the other available schools, contact the following numbers to set up a registration appointment: Chuckey, 384-1836; Mosheim, 817-5409; Camp Creek and Nolachuckey, 292-4892; Baileyton, 480-1711; McDonald, 963-0782.
For additional information about Pre-K registration, parents should call Greene County Schools at 639-4194.