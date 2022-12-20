Walters State Community College celebrated Fall Commencement with two ceremonies Dec. 8-9 on the Morristown campus.
A total of 289 degrees and 171 technical certificates were conferred.
Graduates from Afton are: Makinsey Leshea Chambers, AS Elementary Education; Tracie M. Jones, AS General Studies; Chrystl M. Willis, AS General Studies; Mercedes Collins, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences; Taylor Brooke Bowman, AS History; and Ethan K. Britton, AS Psychology.
Graduates from Chuckey are: Michael E. Pomroff Jr, AAS Nursing; Ashlynne R. Harrison, AS General Studies; Lindsey F. Cutshall, AS Health Science; and Andrew R. Connor, CER Advanced Emergency Medical Technician.
Graduates from Greeneville are: Susan C. Bowers, AAS Management; Kevin D. Marshall, AAS Management; Kaley Diane Weber, AAS Management; Kimberly Lynn Taylor, AAS Early Childhood Education; Karrie Cheyanne Cavin, AAS Nursing; Elizabeth Ann Treadway, AAS Nursing; Samantha Nicole Cruz, AAS Nursing; Janet Torres, AS Early Childhood Education; Sully Fox, AS General Studies; Annika Charlize Isabel Franklin, AS General Studies; Zachary Thomas Mitchell, AS General Studies; Davendra Puran, AS General Studies; Maddie Grace Foster, AS Health Science; Sydnee Akia Roark, AS Health Sciences; Sarah Rogers, AS Health Sciences; Carey Nicole Caraway, AS Social Work; Katelyn Roberts, AST Teaching; Ashley R. Shelton, CER Emergency Medical Technician; Aileen S. Wolff, CER Emergency Medical Technician; Jordan Batson, AS Accounting; Nathan L. Scudgington, AS Accounting; Haley Danielle Merkel, AS Business Administration; Terry Nicholas Seay, AS Business Administration; Joseph K. Anderson, AS Management; Alan Michael Neal, AS Management; Cory Michelle Korte, AS Mass Communications; Patricia Kate Lynn Thornton, AS Mathematics; and Kylie Brooke McAmis, AS Psychology.
Graduating from Limestone was Megan Marie Harkleroad, CER Basic Law Enforcement Officer; from Midway: Drew Garrett Morrison, CER Emergency Medical Technician; and from Mohawk: Abigail Christine Anderson, AS Agriculture Option; and Laura Ann Harper, AFA Art.
Graduates from Mosheim are: Kaylee Danielle Jordan, AAS Advanced Emergency Medical Service Technician; Ethan C. Durrua, AAS Law Enforcement; Derrick Loyd Sizemore, AS General Studies; and Robert Bruce Dawson III, AS Psychology.
Videos of the two commencement ceremonies can be viewed at www.ws.edu.