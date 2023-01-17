Numerous students from Greene County have been named to the President's List and Dean's List for fall 2022 at Walters State Community College.
The President's List honors students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while taking 12 hours of college credit.
From Greene County are: Taylor Brooke Bowman, Ethan Kendall Britton, Braylin G. Brown, Carlos Javier Cartagena, George Vayden Christian, Brittany Lynn Cook, Bellanira Cruz Enriquez, Robert B. Dawson; Kristan Nicole Fann, Riley Brianne Fillers, Marisa Janay Fox, Annika Charlize Franklin, Mikaya Grace Gailey, Sydney Jo Gentry, Donna Elizabeth Heifner, William McKinley Houser, Mason Alexander Hunt, Benjamin Luc Iorga, Kady Yvonne Jennings, Kylie Elizabeth Keffer, Clinton Don Lamb, Megan Lindsey Louallen, Zachary T. Mitchell, Ella Grace Moore, Drew Garrett Morrison, Mason Lee Myers, Breyden Lee Nelson, Christy Nguyen, Ashley Dawn Parton, Marcus Cole Phillips, Devin Joseph Powelczyk, Kaitlyn Mamie Powers, Shianne Storm Reagan, Christa Lee Rogers, Alondra Ruiz, Abigail Elizabeth Schrock, Kayla A. See; Lauren Michelle Smith, Ashley Hance Stone and Karla Belle Turner.
The Dean's List honors students who earned a 3.5-3.99 grade point average while carrying at least 12 college credit hours.
From Greene County are: Gracie R. Aiken, Bridget Cheyenne Barnes, Olivia Elizabeth Bowman, Lawson Dailey Burns, Kailey Cannon, Gabriel Micheal Carpenter, David Isaac Carpenter, Ross Cornelius, I'slin Faith Crum, Samantha Leanne Davis, Ethan C. Durrua, Trey Allen Fillers, Hunter Lloyd Foshie, Shelby Danielle Garland, Kya Elise Gilland, Lucas Laird Greineder, Megan Marie Harkleroad, Trevor Aaron Heater, Sarah Beth Holt, Jared Austin Hooper, Shawn Marc Huskey, Emma Jean Jones, Magdalyn Gwynevere Justis, Ashlynn Michelle King, Cory Michelle Korte, Chloe Grace Lamb, Abigail Pauline Mackey, Watson Marsh, Edward Taylor McInnish, Jillian D. McKechnie, Austin Jay Morgan, Nova Kain Morris, Jaelyn Paige Neas, Hannah Elizabeth Painter, Elisabeth A. Petro, Shelby Propst, Laura Ramirez, Rebecca F. Rohrer, Zackary Marshall Shaver, Carliss Danielle Shumaker, David Jeffery Shumaker, Cade Alan Snelson, Kaytelyn Elizabeth Solomon, Andrew Joseph Spano, Elizabeth Jane Teston, Grace Tipton, Kaley Diane Weber, Sully Chase Williams and Kamryn Marie Wykle.