Kim Seaton, a second grade teacher at Camp Creek Elementary School with 13 years of teaching experience, has been selected by the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) to participate in the 2020-12 class of the Tennessee Educator Fellowship.
Seaton is one of 30 educators across the state to be selected by SCORE after a competitive admissions process, a press release from SCORE said.
The Tennessee Educator Fellowship is a yearlong SCORE program that gives teachers, school counselors, interventionists, and librarians the opportunity to learn about education policy and turn that knowledge into advocacy that positively impacts student achievement and educator effectiveness.
“By bringing together committed educators from across the state, the Tennessee Educator Fellowship drives conversations that lead to action,” SCORE President and CEO David Mansouri said. “Through their impact on policy discussions, fellows keep the best interests of students at the forefront of decisions on the local and state level.”
Since its inception in 2014, the fellowship has supported more than 200 educators in leading advocacy to improve outcomes for all students, the release said. Fellows have participated in critical discussions about education policy through speaking at public events, engaging with policymakers, serving on state-level policy committees, and writing about their experiences in state and national publications.
“The fellows bring diverse talents and experiences to the cohort, but they all have a common focus — improving support and outcomes for all Tennessee students. They have boundless optimism for what students can achieve, and we look forward to collaborating with this exceptional group,” SCORE Director of Educator Engagement Leigh Cooksey said.
The fellows chosen for this cohort come from elementary, middle, and high schools in 23 districts across the state in urban, suburban and rural settings. They have 353 years of combined experience teaching subjects that range from math, science, and English language arts to STEAM, career technical education, and wellness, the release said. The cohort also includes math and English language arts interventionists, librarians, and a school counselor.
From improving early literacy outcomes to ensuring students’ postsecondary success, past fellows have led a variety of student-focused initiatives across the education spectrum. According to the release their work has included expanding book access and community support for literacy initiatives; advocating for the use of high-quality instructional materials; supporting preservice and new educators; promoting in-demand industry certifications; expanding student access to early postsecondary opportunities; creating opportunities for college and career exploration for students and families; leading initiatives to support a diverse educator workforce; and much more.
Fellows also have engaged in education conversations at the local, state, and national levels and written op-eds and blog posts for news and education outlets, including The Tennessean and other local media outlets.
Over the coming year, this new group of fellows will connect and learn together. As advocates and liaisons, they will serve as the vital link connecting their colleagues, communities, and policymakers as part of the ongoing work to improve academic outcomes for Tennessee students, the release said.
SCORE works with state, local and national partners to advance policies and practices for greater student success across Tennessee. It is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan advocacy and research institution, founded in 2009 by Senator Bill Frist, M.D., former U.S. Senate Majority Leader. SCORE measures success by the academic growth and achievement of Tennessee’s students.
For more information visit tnscore.org.