The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, a $2,000 grant to support the Magic Book Bus program.
This local grant is part of more than $8.6 million in grants awarded to more than 950 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the communities Dollar General serves, according to a press release from Greene LEAF.
“The support of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation will really make a difference in what the Magic Book Bus program will be able to provide to the Greene County community,” said Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF. “These funds will be used to purchase books for the two traveling buses serving our county.”
The Magic Book Bus Program is a summer reading program designed to address the issue of student educational loss during their extended absence from the classroom. Several school buses have been retrofitted to become mobile libraries that head out into the community to keep students reading during their out-of-classroom time. Books are provided for a variety of interests, reading level and genre.
The buses reach children in areas where there may be no access to public libraries and visit the children where they are in the summer including neighborhoods, day cares, churches, and community centers. No child is turned away for any reason. The books are considered loans; however, because of the socio-economic level of most children served, no child is fined or denied another book if they do not return one they borrow, the release said.
“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”
The founding members of Greene LEAF are concerned citizens who have come together to form a nonprofit organization, the release said. The purpose of the organization is to assist the Greene County School System’s teachers, staff and students with projects and needs above and beyond what tax revenues can provide. The Greene LEAF board has set out three primary goals for the next three years – supporting literacy programs, providing support to increase student access to technology in and out of the classroom and supporting arts education.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education, the release said.
For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.