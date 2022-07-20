The Greene County Schools Magic Book Bus is pictured at Apex Bank on Tusculum Boulevard in June. Children may read books while at the bus, or take the books with them to return to the bus at a later stop.
To raise funds for Greene County Schools’ Magic Book Bus Program, Greene LEAF, the foundation for the district, will hold an online auction the week of July 25.
A list of all auction items, with photos and descriptions, can be found at www.greeneleaf. org.
The auction, which will begin Monday will close at noon on July 29. All bids will be by email to auction@greeneleaf.org.
Auction items range from children’s games, home interior items, NASCAR memorabilia, gift cards to local business and tickets to area attractions. Donated items come from sponsors including Taco Bell, Soaky Mountain, Aubrey’s Restaurant, Publix, WonderWorks, Brights Zoo, NASCAR Speedpark, Dragon Con, Chik-fil-a, Lets Roam, Creamy Cup and more, a press release from Greene LEAF said.
Funds raised will support the Greene County Schools Magic Book Bus program and other literacy initiatives. More information can be found at www.greeneleaf.org.
To be added to the email list for the auction, to donate an item or to find out how to support Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.