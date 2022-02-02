Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools and Greene County Imagination Library will jointly host a virtual “NO RUN, Run” fundraiser to support and raise awareness of literacy programs in Greene County.
All funds raised will go to the purchase of books for the Greene County Imagination Library Program and the Greene County Magic School Bus program, a press release from Greene LEAF said.
The event will provide an opportunity for individuals and companies in the community to support these vital literacy programs as well as experience the fun of a run, including a commemorative T-shirt and a race number, the release said.
Participants will compete for top finishers’ prizes by earning points during the event for activities such as raising dollars, sharing and liking the hosts’ Facebook pages and simply for registering for the event.
The registration fee is $30 to participate. Sponsorships are available and donations are accepted, the release said.
The event competition will run Feb. 14-18. Winners will be announced live on Facebook on Feb. 19.
To sign up, go to https://tinyurl.com/26cbu794 or visit the Greene LEAF website at www.greeneleaf.org.
The purpose of Greene LEAF is to assist the Greene County School System’s teachers, staff and students with projects and needs above and beyond what tax revenues can provide. The Greene LEAF board has set out three primary goals for the next three years, the release said – supporting literacy programs, providing support to increase student access to technology in and out of the classroom and supporting arts education.
The Greene County Imagination Library partners with the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation to build a foundation for reading and learning through books for Tennessee’s children. All children from birth to age 5 are eligible to receive books at no cost to families. Providing books in the home allows for family engagement vocabulary and reading skills development, the release said.
For more information visit https://gcimaginationlibrary.org/events/ or email director@greeneleaf.org.