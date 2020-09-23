Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, was recently awarded a $1,000 Walmart Community Grant to provide technology for students in the Greene County School System, a press release from Greene LEAF said.
Executive Director for Greene LEAF Suzanne Richey said the funds will be used to support the organization’s continued efforts to provide additional technology for students and teachers in the Greene County School System.
“We are so grateful for the support of our community partners like the Walmart Distribution Center,” said Richey. “It was their support that made this happen for our students.”
Since its inception, Greene LEAF has undertaken a fundraising drive, provided hundreds of computers and tablets for schools each year, supported a variety of initiatives focused on literacy and started an awards program to recognize notable Greene County School System alumni, the release said. Greene LEAF has added computers on charging carts at all Greene County schools, and this initiative will continue until there are sufficient computers for all students.
According to the release, U.S. Walmart stores award local cash grants each year that are designed to address the unique needs of the communities where Walmart operates. Grant amounts range from $250 to $5,000, and recipients include a variety of organizations, such as animal shelters, elder services and community clean-up projects. In 2019, Walmart stores provided more than $42 million in local grants, the release said.
For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.