Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, was recently awarded a $5,000 East Tennessee Foundation Neighbor-to-Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund grant to support connectivity efforts for students in the Greene County School System, a press release from Greene LEAF said.
According to Suzanne Richey, executive director for Greene LEAF, the funds will be used to support the organization’s continued efforts to provide internet access for students in Greene County Schools.
“We are so grateful for the support of the East Tennessee Foundation’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund,” said Richey. “As we navigate how to educate everyone under new delivery systems, these funds will help us reduce access issues among students.”
Since its inception, Greene LEAF has undertaken a fundraising drive, provided hundreds of computers and tablets for schools each year, supported a variety of initiatives focused on literacy and started an awards program to recognize notable Greene County School System alumni, the release said. Greene LEAF has added technology at all Greene County schools.
