Tech Center Reverse Job Fair

Greene Technology Center students Aireanna Willis, from left, Madison Painter, Gwendalin Smith, Seth Lee and Lucas Smith were honored for their participation in a “Reverse Job Fair” at the school during the Jan. 7 Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Each of the students was presented a Town of Greeneville coin by Mayor W.T. Daniels. The mayor said he was impressed by the professionalism and preparation of the students involved in the event, held in December. As part of the “Reverse Job Fair,” 25 students met individually with representatives from local employers. The students presented their business cards and resumes to the representatives from business, industry and government and told them about their skills and what type of jobs they are seeking.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes