Fifteen local high school students from North Greene and South Greene attended the University of Tennessee’s High School Art Academy on March 7 in Knoxville.
The Academy is a comprehensive studio workshop in the visual arts taught by university art professors. Held on the campus at the UT school of art, the one-day sessions are open to all high school systems in East Tennessee.
Classes are offered in ceramics, computer animation, watercolor painting, photography, printmaking, drawing and metal sculpture.
One of the goals of the art academy is to expose high school students to a higher level of instruction than is normally not available in a public school setting. For example, students that participated in the printmaking workshop made a lithograph print and were trained in how to operate the equipment in the print shop, utilizing tools that the local high schools do not have.
Funding for the 2020 UT arts academy is provided by the UT School of Art and Jerry’s Artarama of Knoxville. The Greeneville Arts Council provides Greene County student participation fees.