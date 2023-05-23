Greeneville Band Students Tour Elementary Schools May 23, 2023 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Greeneville Middle School jazz band and Greeneville High Big Band combined to perform at Tusculum View Elementary School on May 16. The band program toured all four elementary schools sharing their passion for jazz and music on several dates in May. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes