Greeneville City Schools was ranked in multiple categories in Niche’s Best Public School rankings for 2022 including best public school district in the Kingsport area and fourth best in Tennessee, a press release from the school system said.
The district was also ranked in the top 5% in the nation at No. 506 out of 10,772 and No. 1 for places to teach in Tennessee and the Kingsport area, best school districts for athletes in the Kingsport area and best teachers in the Kingsport area.
Niche is a company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that operates the website niche.com, which offers rankings and reviews in various topics including schools, colleges and places to live. Niche’s Best Public School rankings are based on analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as test scores, college data and ratings collected from millions of Niche users, the release said.
“This recognition reflects the intentional work of our teachers, students, support staff and school and district leaders to ensure that all students in Greeneville City are fully supported and receive a high-quality education in all areas,” said Dr. Suzanne Bryant, assistant director of schools for instruction in Greeneville City Schools. “This dedication has been unwavering throughout the global pandemic. Our educators have been relentless in caring for our students and families, while advancing student academic learning. We are proud of the dedication and tremendous effort that our educators and students put in daily to fulfill our vision that All Students Will Be Prepared and Confident to Own Their Future.”
“I am extremely proud of the outstanding work by our students, teachers and staff that led to this accomplishment,” said Director of Schools Steve Starnes. “The leadership of our Board of Education and the support of our parents, the Town of Greeneville and our community enables us to provide a world-class education for students. Greeneville City Schools is committed to our mission of Cultivating the Mind and Impacting the Heart through Excellence and Equity.”
To view the district’s rankings by Niche, visit www.niche.com/k12/d/greeneville-city- schools-tn/rankings/.