The Greeneville City Schools transportation department has been awarded $10,000 through the Tennessee Department of Education School Bus Seat Restraint Grant Program, a press release from the school system said.
This award will allow Greeneville City Schools to equip their new 2021 special education school bus with three-point lap-shoulder seat restraints and four integrated child restraint system seats, the release said.
This grant program was first available in August 2018 and was open to all schools and charters in Tennessee. Greeneville City Schools immediately applied and was awarded the grant the first year offered, the release said.
This is the third consecutive year that Greeneville City Schools has been awarded the grant. This has allowed the district to equip three buses in its fleet with seat restraints, according to the release. Studies have shown that seat belts on school buses reduce behavior issues and injuries.
“I am excited to know that for the third consecutive year we will be able to purchase seat belts to make our buses safer for our students,” said Greeneville City Schools Transportation Supervisor Kristen Rollins. “I am also thankful the state of Tennessee provides a grant opportunity to provide the funds for this purchase without additional costs to our school district or the Town of Greeneville.”