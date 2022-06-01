Andy McCall, a Greeneville High School graduate with 14 years of experience as an educator with Greeneville City Schools, will start the next school year as Greeneville Middle School’s new assistant principal.
The school system made the announcement Tuesday.
McCall spent the last year as a second grade teacher and testing coordinator with Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS) Greeneville after 13 years teaching at EastView Elementary in both second and fifth grades. He was also an assistant varsity coach and junior varsity head coach at Greeneville High School and spent last season as the offensive coordinator for Greeneville Middle School, according to a press release from the school system.
McCall earned his bachelor’s degree from Mars Hill University and his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Arkansas State University. He is currently finishing his master’s degree in educational leadership from Austin Peay State University as part of the State Department of Education’s Aspiring Assistant Principal Network (AAPN) program, the release said.
“Being selected as the assistant principal of Greeneville Middle School means more than I can say,” McCall said. “I walked those hallways as a student and know just how special the middle school is to our community. Greeneville Middle School is the foundation of the Greene Devil Standard, and I am honored to build on that tradition as we move forward in all areas of excellence.”
“I am excited for Andy McCall to join our Greeneville Middle School team,” Greeneville Middle School Principal Rachel Adams said. “Mr. McCall understands the importance of the values and beliefs of what it means to be a Greene Devil and exhibits those values and beliefs daily. I believe his experiences, talents, and expertise will help take Greeneville Middle School to the next level.”