The Greeneville City School System will begin accepting applications to enroll 3- and 4-year-olds in the district’s preschool program for the 2022-23 school year on Monday, according to a press release from the school system.
Greeneville City Schools operates five preschool classes in partnership with Head Start at EastView, Hal Henard, Highland and Tusculum View elementary schools as well as the Greene Technology Center.
Eligibility for these programs is determined by federal and state program requirements. Services include educational, medical, dental, nutritional, mental health and transportation services, and enrollment is limited, the release said.
The Voluntary Pre-K for Tennessee initiative aims to provide for the state’s 3-and 4-year-old children, with the priority to serve 4-year-old children of families that meet the economical guidelines and those with disabilities. The program’s desire is to give pre-k children an opportunity to develop school readiness skills in an environment that promotes success in kindergarten and throughout the child’s life, the release said.
To complete an application or for more information, contact Greeneville City Schools Pre-K Social Worker Latasha Keller at 423-638-1083, or Constance Ashcroft at 423-787-0848.