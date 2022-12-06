Greeneville Director of Schools Steve Starnes is shown with students from Tusculum View Elementary School as they prepare to perform in "A Pirate Christmas" at Niswonger Performing Arts Center. From left are fifth graders Weston Hawkins and Jaxson Lester, and fourth grader Elijah Watson.
When he's not dealing with policies or state mandates, chances are Steve Starnes can be found at a school Christmas program this time of the year.
The Greeneville director of schools tries each holiday season to attend the musical presentations performed by every city school.
"I enjoy seeing the children perform," he said Monday night in the lobby of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. "I want to show my support for our arts program, which is a very important part of our overall program."
Starnes was among a large crowd of the students' family members, friends, and other educators arriving to see "A Pirate Christmas" performed by the fourth and fifth graders from Tusculum View Elementary School.
It's one of nine Christmas programs performed by Greeneville City Schools, starting the Monday before Thanksgiving.
The only performance Starnes missed this year was the Greeneville High School Chorus because he had to be out of town.
"I hate I missed that one," he said. "That's always really a good one."
Starnes also commended the "exceptional" music teachers for coming up with great themes like the pirates, and another one that featured a 1950s jukebox theme.
In addition to Tusculum View and the GHS Chorus, the nine Christmas programs of Greeneville City Schools include programs by EastView, Hal Henard, and Highland elementary schools, chorus concerts by EastView and Greeneville Middle School, and band concerts by GMS and GHS.
Starnes says attending the programs helps boost his Christmas spirit.