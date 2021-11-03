Local high school students are eligible to participate in the community involvement-based John Duggins Memorial Challenge, Greeneville’s Exchange Club announced.
The challenge asks students, individually or in teams, to identify a problem within their community, analyze that problem and suggest and implement a solution to that problem, according to a press release from the club.
The John Duggins Memorial Challenge is open to Greene County or Greeneville City high school students as well as local private or home schooled students who live in Greene County, the release said. Students who would like to work in groups do not have to attend the same school.
From entries submitted, the Exchange Club will select a winning entry to receive $1,000 and mentoring help to implement the solution, the release said. Applications are due Dec. 1.
For more information or to get an application, contact Jim Holt at jimbouh@comcast.net or PO Box 781, Greeneville, TN 37744.