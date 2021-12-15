Greeneville High School's Advanced Placement (AP) scholars from the class of 2021 and 2022 were recognized at the December meeting of the Greeneville City Schools board. AP scholars received a score of 3 or higher on AP's five-point scale on three or more AP exams. Current Greeneville High School seniors who were recognized as AP scholars included Alexandria Duckworth, Maggie Hartman, Luke Herrell, Joshua Hyde, Chloe Myers, Erica Tocholke and Ellie Youngblood. To be named an AP scholar with honor, students received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams. Grace Hayes was recognized in the recent board meeting for her achievement as an AP scholar with honor. One student from the 2022 graduating class was also recognized as an AP scholar with distinction for scoring a 3.5 or higher on all AP exams and scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams. That student was Samuel Ashley. Students from the graduating class of 2021 were also recognized, including Samuel Crawford, Madison Fretwell, Jake Hartman, Peter Kriebel, Caelyn Harrison, Dalton Reaves and Roshni Patel as AP scholars; Mason Brandon as an AP scholar with honor; and Katherine Bentley, Klee Bryant, Ashley Inscore, Alexander Leblanc and Sophia Herrell as AP scholars with distinction. Students pictured are those who were present in the board meeting, where they received certificates and a round of applause for their achievements.