GTC Students Excel On ACT WorkKeys Test Jan 17, 2023 The Greene Technology Center has announced that 97 students recently excelled on the ACT WorkKeys test for the fall 2022 semester and earned National Career Readiness Certificates.This test includes three assessments that improve students' employability and readiness for the workforce. The areas of assessment are applied math, graphics literacy and workplace documents.According to the ACT Work Ready Communities site, 63 employers in Greene County recognize or recommend ACT WorkKeys NCRC.Scores for the ACT WorkKeys test are based on a 1-7 scale with Platinum being 6 or higher, Gold being 5 or higher, Silver being 4 or higher, and Bronze of 3 or higher.At GTC, 13 students earned Platinum, 33 earned Gold, 29 earned Silver, and 22 earned Bronze.For more information on ACT WorkKeys, visit www.workreadycommunities.org .