Erickah Laughlin of West Greene High School, studying cosmetology at the Greene Technology Center, applies makeup to model Samantha Renner, a TOPS Greeneville student. Laughlin placed 10th in the national SkillsUSA competition.
From left in the back row are Henry Brooks, William McCamey and Cody Coulston. In front are Erickah Laughlin, Samantha Renner and Michael Velez.
Five students from the Greene Technology Center placed nationally in the SkillsUSA competition hosted recently in Atlanta, Georgia.
Greene Technology Center Principal Aaron Flanary said the students were among more than 15,000 competing in SkillsUSA, which emphasizes personal, workplace and technical skills, according to the organization’s website.
Students compete first in state-level competitions before going on to the national round.
Greene Technology Center students competed nationally in four categories. Henry Brooks, a homeschooled student who has spent eight semesters at the Greene Technology Center, placed fifth in the CNC Technician category. Erickah Laughlin from West Greene High School placed 10th in Esthetics. Samantha Renner, a Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS) Greeneville student, served as her model for the competition. Cody Coulston of Greeneville High School placed 14th in CNC Milling Specialist. William McCamey and Michael Velez competed together in Welding Fabrication and placed 36th.