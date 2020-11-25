For Hal Henard Elementary School students and their families, a “Thanks-Stemming” project brought STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) concepts home this year, a press release from Greeneville City Schools said.
During the project the entire Hal Henard student body focused on the book “Stone Soup,” a folktale in which many people contribute towards making a big meal for all to share.
Each class read a different adaptation of the popular folk story, did companion books related to the story and focused on procedural writing in the form of recipes.
Over 300 students received a “cooking kit” with ingredients, measuring cups, and an apron to take home, and students cooked their own version of “Stone Soup” with their family, the release said.
Families were encouraged to create media as they cooked and post it to the school’s Facebook public group, Eagles SOAR at Home.
Hal Henard partnered with Chef Danielle Carter, Greene Technology Center Culinary Arts instructor, and her Culinary Arts class, the release said.
Carter produced daily videos for students on cooking concepts that highlighted various techniques and skills. Video topics included careers in cooking, safe equipment use, knife skills, cooking vocabulary, measuring ingredients, components of a recipe, and flavorings and seasoning, the release said.
Carter will offer a virtual tour of her Culinary Arts Program for students and families via Zoom in December.
A project highlight was families sharing their recipes along with family photos, the release said. All recipes will be collected into a Hal Henard cookbook that will be sent home with each student for the holiday break.
“Thanks-Stemming has been such a fun learning experience for our school,” said Hal Henard Principal Janet Ricker. “I have enjoyed going into classrooms to see how our teachers and students are incorporating the story ‘Stone Soup’ in reading, writing and with STEM activities. Our families have participated so well by sharing with us on our Eagles SOAR at Home Facebook page.”
Ricker thanked partners including Apex Bank for providing aprons, Modern Woodman of America for purchasing ingredients and Ingles for working with the school on the food order.
“Thanks-Stemming was such a fun way for us to reinforce the value of sharing and caring for one another,” fourth grade English language arts teacher Sharon Norris said. “Our students were able to celebrate the central theme of the traditional tale ‘Stone Soup’ while exploring different varieties of the tale. We also explored ways to incorporate new cooking vocabulary into our own stories. By including all members of our learning community, it was such a moving learning experience for everyone.”
“Thanks-Stemming was the perfect project-based learning unit because it coincided with our second-grade unit on folktales and fairy tales,” second grade teacher Kayla Dearstone said. “My students enjoyed comparing different versions of ‘Stone Soup’ and learning about the geography of where the stories took place. I have received so many heartwarming stories about their families gathering to cook ‘Stone Soup.’ My students took their folktales home and are even requesting more versions of the story to read before bedtime.”
“I think in reflecting on Thanks-Stemming, it is a great analogy to how education is currently for everyone,” Ricker said. “In the story, everyone works together and shares what they can to help the whole community. This is what is going on in our schools. Parents and teachers have to work together to help educate the students at home and at school.”