kids - 1.jpg

Employees at All About Kids Child Care on Tusculum Boulevard had the children there, ages 6 months to 5 years, put their handprints on this sign that was then placed in front of the center, which sits across from Greeneville Community Hospital East. The center put put up the sign to show its appreciation for health care workers who are on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

 Photo Special To The Sun

