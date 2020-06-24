Greeneville City Schools this month announced the hiring of Heidi Campbell as assistant principal at Greeneville High School.
Campbell began her teaching career at Gloucester High School in Virginia in 2006. In 2012 Campbell and her family moved to Johnson City, a news release from Greeneville City Schools said.
She served as a Social Studies instructor at University School prior to accepting the assistant principal position at Greeneville High School. Campbell comes to Greeneville High School with a proven record of excellence in teaching, leadership, and service to her school community, the release said.
Campbell graduated from Christopher Newport University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in history and in 2006 with a masters degree in teaching. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership at East Tennessee State University.
Campbell currently lives in Johnson City with her husband, Ryan, and son, AJ. She enjoys spending time with her family, cooking, reading, and taking long walks with her dogs, the release said.
“We are delighted to have Heidi join our administrative team at GHS,” said Greeneville High School Principal Patrick Fraley. “She brings a multitude of experiences and skills with her that we hope to glean from to help in our continuous improvement to keep GHS striving for excellence in all endeavors. We had a great pool of applicants and a very dedicated hiring team that invested their time into making sure this was the right fit for our school. We are excited to welcome Heidi.”
Campbell is committed to serving students and continuing the tradition of excellence that exists throughout Greeneville City Schools, the release said, and she is excited to join the administrative team at Greeneville High School and looks forward to building relationships with students, families and faculty.