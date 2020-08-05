The kindergarten readiness skills presented by the Greene County Community Collaborative for the first week of August fall under three different learning categories.
The weekly focus on skills is part of the Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness campaign designed to help families prepare their children to start kindergarten.
The first skill for the week is noticing similarities and differences. This skill falls under the category of general knowledge and mathematics.
Another skill, to help put away toys and clothes, falls under the category of self-help skills.
Recognizing and saying simple rhymes is in the language and communication development category along with the fourth skill for the week, to recite letters of the alphabet and identify upper and lower case letters.
For more information, visit the Greene County Community Collaborative’s Facebook page.