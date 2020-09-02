Tusculum University is accepting applications from eligible high school students to participate in a late-session dual enrollment course that begins Oct. 5 and lasts until Dec. 4, a press release from the university said.
This seven-week course is also available to students who are already enrolled in Tusculum’s dual enrollment program.
Students have the option of taking classes face-to-face or in an online format, the release said, and the university will work with students to check what state and institutional grants might be available to make enrollment as affordable as possible.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for high school students who are interested in dual enrollment possibilities but have not engaged in that process so far,” said Dawn Bridwell, Tusculum’s assistant vice president of enrollment. “And for those who are already participating in dual enrollment opportunities, this session will give them another opportunity to expedite their academic progression.”
Tusculum’s dual enrollment program is the Pioneer Academy. In addition to completing some of their college credits early, students have the opportunity while they are still in high school to pursue an associate degree in general studies, the release said.
With advanced placement and dual enrollment credits, students can also complete their bachelor’s degree in as little as three years. Taking this route, students pursuing professions that require advanced degrees would be able to progress to the master’s level at an earlier date.
“We are grateful for the many opportunities we have to connect with high schools in our region and beyond,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, Tusculum’s vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “Creating pathways for high school students to enhance their education and prepare them for the full-time collegiate experience is an important way we serve the community. The Pioneer Academy is an excellent method for students to accelerate their education in a meaningful and well-planned way.”
For more information, visit https://web.tusculum.edu/pioneer-academy/ or contact Bridwell at dbridwell@tusculum.edu or 787-8347.