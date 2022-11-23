KINGSPORT — More than 700 high school juniors and seniors representing 17 high schools from around the region took part in the first ever CareerQuestTN…Hospitality Works event at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center on Oct. 27.
Students from Greeneville, Chuckey-Doak, South Greene and West Greene high schools were among those who had both hands-on experiences and panel discussions with regional industry leaders in hospitality and tourism.
CareerQuestTN…Hospitality Works was designed to educate students about careers in Northeast Tennessee.
The main areas of focus included food/accommodations, events/marketing, recreation and entertainment.
During lunch, students learned successful interviewing tips and heard from Kevin Triplett, former tourism commissioner for the State of Tennessee.
Lottie Ryans, who spearheaded this effort through the First Tennessee Development District, said of Hospitality Works, “We are pleased to see our industry leaders and our schools embrace the opportunity. It is through career exploration such as CareerQuestTN that students can make informed decisions about their their post-secondary and career choices or even discover what they are not interested in pursuing.”
In addition to CareerQuestTN, the FTDD provides career exploration opportunities for area college students via internships. Carrie Patrick, a workforce intern with the district, assisted with planning Hospitality Works and added that, “On my first day on the job, I was introduced to CareerQuestTN…Hospitality Works. Ever since, I have seen this project come together and watched as community leaders supported this effort.”
The event would not be possible without the support of companies and organizations that make the tourism industry in the region strong, including: Greene County Partnership, Chick Fil A – Johnson City Crossing, Compass Healthcare, MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, The Kitchen at Grace Meadows, Encore, Tiebreakers, Northeast TN Tourism Association, Visit Johnson City, Meet the Mountains Festival, Visit Kingsport, Visit Jonesborough, Tri Cities Airport, ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, ETSU Campus Recreation, ETSU Sport and Recreation Management, USA Raft, Doe River Gorge, Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards, YMCA Kingsport, Bays Mountain, and Roan Mountain.
For additional information on CareerQuest Events, contact Lottie Ryans at lryans@ftdd.org.