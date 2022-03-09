Highland Elementary School has been recognized as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School in recognition of its student leadership programs inspired by Franklin Covey's "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People."
In order to be named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School, according to a press release from Greeneville City Schools, schools must go through rigorous evaluations to determine the standards are implemented successfully and ensure students and staff embody leadership principals.
There are just over 5,000 Leader in Me schools in the world, and only 620 of those have reached Lighthouse status. In the state of Tennessee there are 50 Leader in Me schools, and Highland Elementary: A Leadership Academy is the 10th out of those schools to reach Lighthouse status, according to the release.
“Highland is truly a special place. Our community is full of intelligent dreamers that love big and love giving back to others in our community," Principal Shelia Newland said. "We have cultivated a transformation of our school’s culture over the past five years. As a part of this transformation, Highland has committed to providing researched-based teaching strategies that empower student learning, while also seeking leadership skills in every student.”
For more information about the Leader in Me program, visit www.leaderinme.org.