The following students at Highland Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the second nine weeks period.

A Honor Roll

Third grade — Molly Land

Fourth grade — Sophie Froburg, James Reynolds

Fifth grade — Elijah Anderson, Kayden Bowers, Ruby Froburg, Haylee Johnson, Caleb Payne, Jaina Robbins, Camdyn Weems

B Honor Roll

Third grade — Ja’Farrah Freeman, Sapphyre Johnson, Nolan Moffitt, Bentley Sawyer, Andrew Webber

Fourth grade — Aia Coggins, Kaydence Dyer, America Zapata

Fifth grade — Avery Blanton-Murphy, Addison Carter, Daniel Caruthers, Daizy Davis, Elijah Johnson, Riley Justice, Amir Knight, Evelyn Lane, Allena Livingston, Shyanne Wines

