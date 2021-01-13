The following students at Highland Elementary School have achieved academic honors for the second nine weeks period.
A Honor Roll
Third grade — Molly Land
Fourth grade — Sophie Froburg, James Reynolds
Fifth grade — Elijah Anderson, Kayden Bowers, Ruby Froburg, Haylee Johnson, Caleb Payne, Jaina Robbins, Camdyn Weems
B Honor Roll
Third grade — Ja’Farrah Freeman, Sapphyre Johnson, Nolan Moffitt, Bentley Sawyer, Andrew Webber
Fourth grade — Aia Coggins, Kaydence Dyer, America Zapata
Fifth grade — Avery Blanton-Murphy, Addison Carter, Daniel Caruthers, Daizy Davis, Elijah Johnson, Riley Justice, Amir Knight, Evelyn Lane, Allena Livingston, Shyanne Wines