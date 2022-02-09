Highland Elementary Principal Shelia Newland has been named District Principal of the Year by Greeneville City Schools and will go on to represent the district at the regional level in the Tennessee Department of Education’s Principal of the Year program.
Newland has a total of 31 years in education with 22 years as a classroom teacher, nine years serving as a principal and five of those as principal of Highland Elementary, according to a press release from the school system.
Prior to Greeneville City Schools, she served as principal of Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Kingsport for four years and taught 11 years in international schools in Kuwait, Lesotho and Eritrea.
Newland holds a B.S. in Elementary Education from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in English as a second language from the College of New Jersey, and an educational specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
Newland has also been a TN Core Coach and served as an adjunct faculty member for Tusculum University, the release said.
“I’m greatly humbled and honored to have been chosen as the Greeneville City Schools Principal of the Year,” Newland said. “I’m blessed to work with an outstanding staff at Highland. I share the acknowledgement with each Highland staff member, our Highland families, and the amazing support system I have from our GCS leadership team, my family and students.”
More information about the TDOE Principal of the Year Program can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/education/teaching-in-tennessee/educational-recognition/principal-of-the-year.html