Highland Students Learn About Water Cycle Jan 31, 2023 Jennifer Wilder helps students at Highland Elementary School learn about the water cycle. Photo Special To The Sun Highland Elementary School students learn about the water cycle. Photo Special To The Sun Students in Jen Hartley's science classes at Highland Elementary School recently learned about the water supply.They studied the hydrological cycle, fresh water as a finite resource, and how personal choices impact the water supply.Guest lecturer Jennifer Wilder, Keep Greene Beautiful director, shared with students how their actions impact the water everyone drinks, both positively and negatively.Wilder and the students used a FUN model for the lesson.