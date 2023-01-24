How To Submit Education News Jan 24, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Does your classroom, school or organization have news for the Education section?Education news is published each Wednesday.News items can be submitted free of charge.To submit your news, send an email to amy.rose@greenevillesun.com, or send postal mail to The Greeneville Sun, ATTN: Education Editor, P.O. Box 1630, Greeneville, TN 37743.For more information, call Amy Rose, education editor, at 423-359-3138. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism Publishing School Systems Media And Communication Education Telecommunications Law Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now City Schools Name Teachers, Principal Of Year More Than 40 Defendants Arraigned On Meth Sale Charges Greeneville Woman Dies In Collision Report: Jonesborough Man Shot At Greene County Home Adrian Kiser Enters Guilty Plea In 2020 Murder