How To Submit Education News Oct 17, 2022 Does your school or organization have news for the Education section?Education news is published each Wednesday.News items can be submitted free of charge.To submit your news, send an email to amy.rose@greenevillesun.com, or send postal mail to The Greeneville Sun, ATTN: Education Editor, P.O. Box 1630, Greeneville, TN 37743.For more information, call Amy Rose, education editor, at 423-359-3138.