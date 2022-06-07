Elizabeth Mays, Rick Hinkle, Lillanna Halcomb, Blanche and Richard Southerland, Averie Reeves, Jessica Reeves and IMERYS Greeneville, Inc., COO Tim Newton pose for a photo to celebrate Mays', Halcomb's and Reeves' scholarships.
IMERYS Greeneville, Inc. recently presented three students with an 18th annual Richie Southerland Memorial Scholarship.
Southerland was employed with IMERYS, formerly C.E. Minerals, before he died in an accident in 1999, according to an announcement from his former employer, which created the annual scholarship in his memory in 2004. He was the son of Blanche and Richard Southerland.
Scholarship winners for 2022 were Lillianna Halcomb and Elizabeth Mays, both daughters of Rick Hinkle, and Averie Reeves, daughter of Jessica Reeves.
According to an announcement from the company, Halcomb recently graduated from Morristown West High School. She plans to attend a local college with the goal to become a nurse.
Mays graduated from Cherokee High School and plans to attend Walters State Community College for her general studies. She hopes to find work that will benefit others.
Reeves also graduated from Cherokee High School and plans to attend Walters State. After her two years at Walters State, Reeves plans to transfer to a four-year university near the coast to continue her studies to become a marine biologist or an aquarist, the announcement said.
The winners were selected following essay submission.