Kari Simmons of Greeneville City Schools was elected recently as the incoming president elect of the Tennessee Association of Board Secretaries (TABS) for 2021-22, according to a press release from Greeneville City Schools.
Simmons serves in the school system as the administrative assistant to Director of Schools Steve Starnes and secretary for the Greeneville City Board of Education. She was elected in May during the annual board secretaries’ workshop hosted by the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA), the release said.
“Board secretaries play an extremely important role in the school system and help ensure the school board’s success,” TSBA Executive Director Dr. Tammy Grissom said. “This workshop gives us the opportunity to work with a very talented group of professionals who play a key role in each school district.”
Simmons’ duties as TABS president elect include keeping minutes and assisting with planning for annual TSBA and TABS conferences in November and May, among other duties as necessary.
“TABS represents a diverse group of individuals all over the state that are passionate about education and committed to the success of their school boards,” Simmons said of her new role. “It will be a privilege to work with the TABS community members in the role of president elect.”
In addition to Simmons, Rhonda Poole of Marshall County was elected president for 2021-22, and Lisa VanCleave of Murfreesboro was elected vice-president, according to the TSBA website.
For more information about TSBA, visit www.tsba.net.