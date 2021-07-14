Walters State Community College will offer its Kids College program for students entering fifth through eighth grades at the college’s Newport Center beginning Monday.
Classes will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., July 19-21.
The cost of $90 includes three classes, according to a release from the college. Classes include:
- will give students the chance to express themselves with new art techniques, the release said. Young artists will learn how shading and shadows expand an artist’s capability. Students will try their hand at drawing animals and people. Students will also learn how to do cartoon, animation, stop animation and fantasy drawing, the release said.
- teaches the fundamentals of crime scene investigation and criminal justice, including the role of the detective, forensic scientist and lawyer. Students examine clues, build a case and bring it to a mock trial, according to the release.
- will show students the basics of web design and HTML and CSS. Students will also learn how to navigate practical google apps using blocks-based coding programs. Copyright laws will be covered in an age-appropriate manner, the release said. Participants will discuss what should and should not be shared and overall web safety.
Parents can complete the registration package online athttps://www.campusce.net/walters/course/course.aspx?catId=11.
For information, contact Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu or 423-585-6756.