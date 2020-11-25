Kim Kidwell, an alumna and 13-year employee of Tusculum University, has been promoted to associate vice president of institutional advancement at the university, according to a press release.
This is the second promotion Kidwell has earned in the last year, the release said. She was elevated to managing director of institutional advancement, effective in January, and was named to Tusculum’s Executive Cabinet a few months later. She oversees the university’s fundraising, alumni, grant writing, special events and development operations.
University President Dr. Scott Hummel said Kidwell earned another promotion with her outstanding performance in 2020.
“Everyone knows this year has brought challenges due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but Kim has collaborated with her team and others in the Tusculum family to still achieve excellent results,” Hummel said. “In spite of economic realities that have impacted our region and the rest of the nation, the Office of Institutional Advancement has successfully cultivated relationships with donors, which have resulted in impressive growth numbers. Other areas of her office have likewise experienced positive outcomes, and Kim’s leadership has been a key factor in those developments.”
Kidwell served in various other roles in institutional advancement for nine years before earning the promotion to managing director, the release said. She also spent four years as a payroll specialist in Tusculum’s accounting department.
Among the highlights of her tenure have been overseeing attainment of the annual fund goal set by the board of trustees and coordinating the popular Theologian-In-Residence series, the release said. Other duties have included responsibility for the Pioneer Club and planning campus events.
Kidwell holds a bachelor of science in organizational management and a master of arts in education, with a concentration in talent development, from Tusculum.
“It is a privilege to serve my alma mater and help Tusculum achieve its mission,” Kidwell said. “Our university has been blessed with loyal alumni and friends who have recognized the value of a Tusculum education and shared their financial resources. I am grateful to be entrusted with the opportunity to build on those connections as we equip our students to be career-ready professionals.”