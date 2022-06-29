Kim Bunch Cook will serve as assistant principal at the Greene Technology Center, according to an announcement from Greeneville City Schools.
Cook will replace Aaron Flanary, who recently took over as principal following the retirement of Randy Wells, who was principal of the technology center since 2017.
She comes to GTC from Morristown-Hamblen High School West, where she has taught in multiple areas of career and technical education (CTE) since 2017.
According to the press release from Greeneville City Schools, Cook's areas of focus and courses taught include AP economics, business economics, computer applications, introduction to business, state dual credit introduction to business and personal finance. She has been a high school instructor since 2015 and in public education administrative roles since 2005.
Cook has a bachelor's degree in business administration from East Tennessee State University (ETSU), a master's in teaching with high honors from Tusculum College and Ed.S. instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University, the release said.
Cook and her husband, Hall, have three children Tyler, Maggie, and Amanda.
“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the assistant principal at Greene Technology Center,” said Cook. “I am very passionate about Career and Technical Education and helping students to be prepared for their future careers. I look forward to working with Mr. Flanary and the GTC faculty and staff to continue to provide opportunities for our students. I feel very blessed to have been given this opportunity to serve."
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Kim Cook to our administrative team at the Greene Technology Center," Flanary said. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences from advanced manufacturing, accounting, and the business world. Her passion for CTE and compassion for students will be a great fit."
The Greene Technology Center is located at 1121 Hal Henard Road. For more information call 639-0171 or visit www.gtc.gcschools.net.