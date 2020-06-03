Kinderoo the Kindergarten Readiness Kangaroo is the new mascot introduced by the Greene County Community Collaborative. According to a press release from the Community Collaborative, Kinderoo will be featured in social media videos intended to display skills that build strong brains and promote kindergarten readiness in Greene County. Kinderoo will also be giving books to children at the Greene County Schools food distribution sites. Kinderoo is part of the Greene County Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness awareness campaign intended to provide support and helpful tips to prepare children for kindergarten. The Community Collaborative, a partnership between Greene County Schools and Save the Children, is dedicated to early literacy and kindergarten preparedness for Greene County students.