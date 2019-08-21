Book Bus Benefit

The Greene County Schools’ Magic Book Bus program will benefit from Lace Up for Literacy, a 5K Run/Walk and a 1-mile Fun Walk scheduled for Saturday. Both races will begin at 8 a.m. at the Greeneville Reds stadium on the Tusculum University campus and raise funds to support the book bus and other literacy efforts throughout the year. The event will also feature games, concessions and activities for all ages from 8-11 a.m. In addition, Gateway Ford will be offering test drives of their latest vehicles. For every person who takes a test drive, Gateway will make a $20 donation to Greene County Schools’ literacy programs. Individuals do not have to be participating in the race to test drive a vehicle, an announcement said.

