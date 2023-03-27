What Greeneville High School seniors began 12 years ago as disaster response has evolved into a major day of service to the community.
On March 7, Senior Legacy Service Day, 240 members of the GHS Class of 2023 visited 17 locations in Greeneville and Greene County to give back through a variety of projects.
Their work included painting, cleaning kennels and garden beds, washing windows, sorting books, chopping and stacking wood, picking up trash, sorting clothes and books, and working with younger students.
The Senior Legacy was initiated by the Class of 2011, according to Holly Ward, GHS French teacher and Student Council/Class Officers advisor.
This day was initially started in response to the damage caused by the tornados that struck Greene County. The seniors organized a cleanup day to assist with the restoration efforts in the area, Ward explained.
Now the day has become a tradition for the senior class at GHS, giving them an opportunity to leave a positive mark on the community before they graduate.
Previously, the seniors selected one service project to support the school or community. These projects included Samaritan's Feet, the Susan Ramsey Scholarship Fund, the Canned Food Drive, and the GHS Clothes Closet, Ward recalled.
However, since 2016, the GHS Student Council and Class Officers have opted to organize a day to serve at various non-profit organizations across the community instead of focusing on one project.
This year's service locations included:
Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County;