Tusculum University's Meen Center and the Greene Technology Center will host two lectures in June and August to focus on the environment, particularly in the Appalachian region, from scientific, policy and historical perspectives.
The lectures will be Tuesday in the Meen Center lecture hall and Aug. 9 at the Technology Center on Hal Henard Road. Remote attendance is also possible via Zoom.
Tusculum's Department of Social Sciences is sponsoring the series through the Appalachian Environmental Studies program.
A panel of four Tusculum faculty members will give both presentations beginning at 6 p.m., followed by questions from the audience, a press release from the university said. The event will conclude about 7:30 p.m. each day.
“My colleagues and I are excited to have the opportunity to take a deep dive into the environment,” said Dr. Troy Goodale, professor of political science and chair of the Department of Social Sciences, who has organized the series. “There are so many dimensions to examine, and we are pleased to enrich the personal lives of our audience through the discussions on these two evenings. We encourage everyone to join us.”
Here is the lineup of participants for the first night and the titles of their presentations:
- Dr. Susan Monteleone, associate professor of biology, “Conservation Biology and Sustainable Development”
- Dr. Conor Keitzer, assistant professor of natural sciences, “Natural History and the Appalachian Region”
- Vicky Johnson-Bós, assistant professor of English, “Appalachian Literature and the Environment”
- Goodale, “Environmental Law and Politics”
The panelists and their presentation titles for the second night will be:
- Dr. Angela Keaton, professor of history, “Appalachian History and the Environment”
- Dr. Shelby Ward, adjunct professor of political science, “Environmental Political Theory: Understanding Space and Places in Appalachia”
- Dr. Heather Henson-Ramsey, dean of the College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, “Environmental Health Issues in Appalachia”
- Goodale, “Environmental Law and Politics”
Attendance both nights is free and open to all community and Tusculum family members, the release said.
“The environment is a fascinating, multifaceted subject, and we are thrilled to have subject matter experts from many disciplines within Tusculum who will share information that will expand people’s horizons,” said Wayne Thomas, dean of the College of Civic and Liberal Arts. “We look forward to connecting with community members and discussing the diverse topics with them.”
For more information about the series, email Goodale at tgoodale@tusculum.edu. To learn more about the Appalachian Environmental Studies program, visit http://web.tusculum.edu/academics/programs/envscience/about-environmental-studies/. Additional details about the university are available at www.tusculum.edu.