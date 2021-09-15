Mark Crum and Jump TN instructor Matthew Park pose for a photo in celebration of Crum’s skydiving license that he earned with 27 jumps. Crum, a 2021 South Greene High School graduate, completed the requirements to earn his A license, the first of four levels of skydiving license, shortly before leaving for the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School (USMAPS), where he said he has since jumped a 28th time. After spending the year at USMAPS, Crum said he plans to go on to West Point as a chemical engineering student and become an Army Ranger. “My uncle was a Ranger, and I have always wanted to join the military and go through the Rangers program,” Crum said. “I plan to do 20 years, make the most of it and make a career.” He said he is learning more about West Point’s parachute team and is interested in trying out for it next year. “The try out process isn’t just about the skydiving. You’re trying out to be a part of the team, and you have to prove you want to be part of it,” he said. “The camaraderie is a big part of it, and it’s definitely a big thing on my mind.”