Nine students, including one from Greeneville, completed the Walters State Paramedic Program in July.
The three-semester program trains individuals to practice as emergency medical paramedics in a variety of situations, a press release from Walters State announcing the graduates said. All are working at local emergency agencies.
Preston Justice of Greeneville and Tanner Ferrell of Morristown completed the program. Ferrell received the Paramedic Student of the Year Award.
Justice and Ferrell are employed by Morristown EMS.
Sevier County graduates are Olivia Breeden, Colton Bryan, Brandon Farragut, Sawyer Morton and Andrew Stelzman, all of Sevierville; and Tyler King of Kodak. Breeden is employed by the Gatlinburg Police Department. Bryan, Farragut and King work for the Pigeon Forge Fire Department. Morton is employed by Sevierville Fire Department. Stelzman is employed by the Sevier County EMS.
Breeden received the Academic Award. Farragut received the Clinical Excellence Award. Seltzman received the Leadership Award. Bryan received the Douglas Allen Johnston Award of Excellence.
From Union County, Christopher Braun of Maynardville graduated. Braun is employed by the Knox County Fire Department. He received the Professional Development Award.