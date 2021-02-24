The Knoxville and Greeneville divisions of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee and local chapters of the Federal Bar Association (FBA) are sponsoring a local civics essay contest.
The local contest is in conjunction with the annual national FBA’s contest.
The topic for both contests is, “What does it mean to support and defend the constitution?”
The contests are open to public, private and home-schooled middle and high school students.
According to the Eastern District of Tennessee Outreach Program website, the Knoxville and Greeneville divisions of the federal court and local FBA chapters are sponsoring the local contest to encourage local participation in the national contest.
To enter the local contest, students must write an essay for submission to both contests, following the criteria and rules for the national contest. Entries must be submitted separately.
Essay entries for the local contest must be submitted via email to KXGVcivicsessay@gmail.com in either PDF, DOC or DOCX format and must be accompanied by a submission form. Entries are both due by 11:59 p.m. on March 31.
To enter the national contest, students must submit their materials online. The online entry form is accessed from the national FBA website.
Six cash awards totaling $4,500 will be given for the national contest, and three awards in the local contest will be in the amounts of $500 for first place, $300 for second and $150 for third.
More information about the essay prompt and the national contest can be found at https://www.fedbar.org/about-us/outreach/civics-essay-contest/2021-prompt/.
For more information about the local contest, visit https://www.connections.tned.uscourts.gov/2021_essay_contest.html or email U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Suzanne H. Bauknight, who is coordinating the local contest, at KXGVcivicsessay@gmail.com.